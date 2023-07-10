Everhart Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,562,000. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 67,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.32. 908,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,573,222. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $57.99.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

