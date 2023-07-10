Everhart Financial Group Inc. Purchases 89 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,402 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,136 shares of company stock valued at $33,380,156. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.28.

Netflix stock traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $441.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,778,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,204,938. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.70 and a 12-month high of $450.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $390.23 and its 200-day moving average is $350.14. The company has a market capitalization of $196.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.