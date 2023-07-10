Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $655,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after buying an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,212,128,000 after buying an additional 23,532,190 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,636,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,087,307,000 after buying an additional 1,327,840 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,436,543,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,699,000 after purchasing an additional 603,512 shares in the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.78. 12,904,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,931,082. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.40 and its 200-day moving average is $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $229.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.43%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

