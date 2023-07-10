Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $418,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Starbucks Stock Up 2.3 %

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,201,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,327,201. The stock has a market cap of $112.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.43. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $75.73 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

