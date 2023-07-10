Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $3.39 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.5% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 31,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR traded up $1.33 on Monday, hitting $165.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,182. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.50. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

