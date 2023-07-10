Evergreen Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 367.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 184,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,902,000 after buying an additional 144,731 shares in the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $199.24. 167,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,006. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.27. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

