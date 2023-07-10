Evergreen Wealth Management LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 31,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 81.0% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $1.33 on Monday, reaching $165.80. The stock had a trading volume of 95,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,182. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $178.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

