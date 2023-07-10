EQT (NYSE:EQT) PT Raised to $41.00 at Truist Financial

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Tudor Pickering raised EQT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on EQT from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on EQT from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.44.

EQT Stock Up 1.1 %

EQT stock opened at $39.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.20. EQT has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $51.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.05.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EQT will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

Insider Activity at EQT

In related news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $1,201,915.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the first quarter worth $29,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in EQT in the first quarter worth $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in EQT by 258.6% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in EQT by 270.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Further Reading

