ELIS (XLS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $13.62 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One ELIS token can now be bought for $0.0681 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ELIS has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a market capitalization of $13.62 million and approximately $224.15 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004487 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00017087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00019031 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000088 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00013950 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,672.52 or 0.99927441 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.07102418 USD and is up 5.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $9,748.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.