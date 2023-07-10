EG (NYSE:EG) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of EG (NYSE:EG – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday, FinViz reports. The brokerage currently has $450.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $420.00.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

