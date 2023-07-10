Efinity Token (EFI) Price Up 9.8% This Week

Efinity Token (EFI) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Efinity Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0590 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Efinity Token has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $756,868.55 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Efinity Token has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Efinity Token

Efinity Token’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 636,992,927 tokens. Efinity Token’s official message board is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. The official website for Efinity Token is efinity.io. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity, which is focused on being an NFT highway and not a general computing blockchain. The primary function of the token is for creating, transferring, and purchasing NFTs. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to be minimal and stay in the background, so users can enjoy their NFTs without worrying about how the network operates.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efinity Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Efinity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

