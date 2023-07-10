EAC (EAC) Trading Down 0% This Week

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. EAC has a market cap of $453,005.61 and $34.21 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EAC has traded down 0% against the dollar. One EAC token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.36 or 0.00310271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013579 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000293 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00151046 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.