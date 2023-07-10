EAC (EAC) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $453,092.55

EAC (EAC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 10th. In the last week, EAC has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. EAC has a total market capitalization of $453,092.55 and $34.21 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EAC token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.38 or 0.00315186 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013053 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000280 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00151009 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

