Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James began coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dycom Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.33.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries Price Performance

DY opened at $112.78 on Thursday. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $77.33 and a 1 year high of $122.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Trading of Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.22 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 40.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $434,502,000 after buying an additional 1,327,595 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,753,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,040,000 after acquiring an additional 18,125 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,728,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,814,000 after acquiring an additional 524,292 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 9.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,787,000 after acquiring an additional 96,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 8.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,027,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,212,000 after buying an additional 79,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.