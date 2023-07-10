DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on July 31st

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DSL stock opened at $11.89 on Monday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $13.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

