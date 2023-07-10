DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on July 31st

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of DSL stock opened at $11.89 on Monday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $13.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.77.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile
DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.
