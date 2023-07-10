Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.33

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$6.33 and last traded at C$6.52, with a volume of 907627 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.78.

Dividend 15 Split Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.47. The firm has a market cap of C$776.85 million, a PE ratio of -321.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Dividend 15 Split Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Dividend 15 Split’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6,000.00%.

About Dividend 15 Split

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

