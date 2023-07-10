Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Holdings Raised by CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 218,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 8.2% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $9,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.70. The stock had a trading volume of 50,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,595. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.43. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $48.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

