dForce USD Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $35.21 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 10th. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $35.21 million and $2,185.27 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.17 or 0.00315518 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013060 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017342 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000281 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000414 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000064 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,366,667 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

