Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on WEX (NYSE:WEX)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $190.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WEX. Truist Financial increased their price objective on WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEX in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on WEX from $222.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $204.90.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $184.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.38, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.74. WEX has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $204.05.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.98 million. WEX had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 6.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEX will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total transaction of $184,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,742.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $165,339.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,152.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total value of $184,569.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,742.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,789 shares of company stock worth $479,096 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in WEX by 342.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,294 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter worth $73,069,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in WEX by 181.1% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 559,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,515,000 after purchasing an additional 360,299 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WEX by 561.0% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 288,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,247,000 after purchasing an additional 245,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in WEX by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 598,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,024,000 after purchasing an additional 172,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

