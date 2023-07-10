Dero Hits Market Capitalization of $61.17 Million (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Dero coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.47 or 0.00014852 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $61.17 million and $31,031.70 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,069.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.31 or 0.00310315 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.25 or 0.00888788 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013682 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.23 or 0.00549508 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00061045 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000293 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00132082 BTC.

Dero Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,696,538 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

