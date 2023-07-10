Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Hits New 12-Month High at $542.85

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $542.85 and last traded at $540.95, with a volume of 87262 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $527.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DECK. Raymond James began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $500.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $506.29.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 2.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $492.80 and a 200 day moving average of $450.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.85. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 31.77%. The business had revenue of $791.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $3,629,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,119,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.90, for a total value of $1,478,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,296,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $3,629,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,142 shares in the company, valued at $22,119,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $8,344,429 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $920,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at $226,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $5,270,000. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.