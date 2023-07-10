CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of CTI BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of CTI BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CTI BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, SVB Securities lowered shares of CTI BioPharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.40.

CTI BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of CTIC opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 0.83. CTI BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $24.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in CTI BioPharma by 542.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 926,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 782,053 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth $8,449,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an an oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

