Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 474,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,653 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $63,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Crown Castle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,538,658,000 after buying an additional 203,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,927,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,208,811,000 after acquiring an additional 185,016 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,870,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,634,000 after acquiring an additional 212,147 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $642,077,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,620,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCI. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,059. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.62 and a fifty-two week high of $184.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 0.64.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.18%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

