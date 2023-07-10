Critical Survey: Sandfire Resources (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) vs. Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO)

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) and Sandfire Resources (OTCMKTS:SFRRF – Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Southern Copper and Sandfire Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Copper $10.05 billion 5.44 $2.64 billion $3.45 20.48 Sandfire Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Southern Copper has higher revenue and earnings than Sandfire Resources.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Copper 26.46% 33.71% 15.50% Sandfire Resources N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.7% of Southern Copper shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of Sandfire Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Southern Copper shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Southern Copper and Sandfire Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern Copper 4 3 1 0 1.63 Sandfire Resources 2 2 0 0 1.50

Southern Copper presently has a consensus target price of $62.86, suggesting a potential downside of 11.06%. Sandfire Resources has a consensus target price of $3.87, suggesting a potential downside of 3.33%. Given Sandfire Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sandfire Resources is more favorable than Southern Copper.

Summary

Southern Copper beats Sandfire Resources on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead. It operates the Toquepala and Cuajone open-pit mines, and a smelter and refinery in Peru; and La Caridad, an open-pit copper mine, as well as a copper ore concentrator, a SX-EW plant, a smelter, refinery, and a rod plant in Mexico. The company also operates Buenavista, an open-pit copper mine, as well as two copper concentrators and two operating SX-EW plants in Mexico. In addition, it operates five underground mines that produce zinc, lead, copper, silver, and gold; a coal mine that produces coal and coke; and a zinc refinery. The company has interests in 493,117 hectares of exploration concessions in Peru and Mexico; 239,077 hectares of exploration concessions in Argentina; 30,568 hectares of exploration concessions in Chile; and 7,299 hectares of exploration concessions in Ecuador. Southern Copper Corporation was incorporated in 1952 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona. Southern Copper Corporation is a subsidiary of Americas Mining Corporation.

About Sandfire Resources

Sandfire Resources Limited, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral tenements and projects. It primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the DeGrussa copper operations located in the Bryah Basin mineral province of Western Australia; a 100% interest in the Minas De Aguas Teñidas (MATSA) Copper operations that comprise three underground mines situated in the Huelva Province of south-western Spain; and an 87% interest in the Black Butte copper project located in central Montana, the United States. It also holds interests in the Motheo copper project situated in the Kalahari Copper Belt in Botswana. Sandfire Resources Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

