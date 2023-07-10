Critical Review: AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) & Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF)

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Free Report) and Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF – Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares AMMO and Kongsberg Gruppen ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get AMMO alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMMO -2.40% 6.17% 5.53% Kongsberg Gruppen ASA N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AMMO and Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMMO 0 1 1 0 2.50 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA 0 0 2 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AMMO currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.86%. Given AMMO’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AMMO is more favorable than Kongsberg Gruppen ASA.

23.5% of AMMO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of Kongsberg Gruppen ASA shares are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of AMMO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AMMO and Kongsberg Gruppen ASA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMMO $191.44 million 1.29 -$4.60 million ($0.06) -35.00 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA N/A N/A N/A $10.16 4.44

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AMMO. AMMO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AMMO beats Kongsberg Gruppen ASA on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMMO

(Free Report)

AMMO, Inc. designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms. It also owns and operates GunBroker.com, an auction site that supports the lawful sale of firearms, ammunition, and hunting/shooting accessories. In addition, the company's products comprises of armor piercing and hard armor piercing incendiary precision ammunition; and ammunition casings for pistol ammunition through large rifle ammunition. The company has a license agreement with Jeff Rann's ammunition for game hunting. AMMO, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

(Free Report)

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides high-tech systems and solutions primarily to customers in the maritime and defense markets. The company operates through three segments: Kongsberg Maritime, Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, and Other. The Kongsberg Maritime segment offers solutions and systems for bridge and control systems, which include dynamic positioning, propulsion control, and navigation, as well as automation systems; energy solutions and ship design services; and propellers, thrusters, water jet systems, and systems for offshore manoeuvring of maritime vessels. This segment also provides winches for mooring, anchor handling, and special systems for offshore vessels, tugs, marine vessels, and various other classes of vessel, as well as cranes; hydroacoustics; autonomous underwater vessels and solutions for autonomous maritime vessels; and products related to fisheries, systems for underwater mapping, and sensors and solutions for specialist vessels. The Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace segment offers various systems and services to the defense industry. It provides air defense and combat systems, sonars, and navigation for marine vessels and submarines, as well as integrated command and control systems; remote tower solutions for airports; remote control weapon stations for land-based vehicles and marine vessels; products for military tactical communication; naval strike and air-to-surface missiles; and lightweight composite and titanium components for F-35 combat aircraft. This segment also offers components and services to the space industry, as well as port monitoring systems; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul services. The Other segment focuses on digitalization within the oil and gas, wind, and merchant marine markets. It operates primarily in Norway, Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and Africa. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA was founded in 1814 and is headquartered in Kongsberg, Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.