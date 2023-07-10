Creditcoin (CTC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $12.28 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000704 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $49.48 million and approximately $12.28 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003286 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000598 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006391 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 232,464,279 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

