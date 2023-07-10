Creditcoin (CTC) Market Capitalization Reaches $49.26 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. Creditcoin has a market cap of $49.26 million and $15.54 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000690 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003246 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000594 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006062 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 232,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.