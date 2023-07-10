Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Purchases 1,653 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $460,859.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,828.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $460,859.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,828.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.82. The company had a trading volume of 788,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,830,518. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

