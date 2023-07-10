Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Lowers Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.8% in the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays cut their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.31.

AT&T Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:T traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.35. The company had a trading volume of 12,551,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,418,168. The firm has a market cap of $109.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $20.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

