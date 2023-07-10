Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) PT Lowered to $39.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CAG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.38.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $33.22 on Thursday. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 79.04%.

In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,457,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,209,000 after purchasing an additional 640,197 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,151,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,055,000 after purchasing an additional 401,379 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 114.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,735,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,021 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,025,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,755,000 after purchasing an additional 212,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,944,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,165 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

