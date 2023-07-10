Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Lowered to $53.00 at Raymond James

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CMA has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.24 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.36.

Comerica Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of CMA opened at $44.27 on Thursday. Comerica has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $87.02. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.76.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. Comerica had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,248,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,296,000 after buying an additional 221,824 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,313,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Comerica by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,675,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,764,000 after purchasing an additional 284,884 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Comerica by 1,192.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578,355 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,150,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,595,000 after purchasing an additional 296,736 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

