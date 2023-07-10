Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Barclays

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSAFree Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CMCSA. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Comcast from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.38.

Comcast stock opened at $41.43 on Thursday. Comcast has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $43.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.67.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSAFree Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 5.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,464,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

