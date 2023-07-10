Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 80,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.0% in the first quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 316,758 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,008,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $465,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.8% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter valued at $206,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,338,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,848,947. The company has a market capitalization of $175.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.67. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $43.72.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. Comcast’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.38.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

