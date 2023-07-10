Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Price Performance

Shares of RFI stock opened at $11.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average of $12.13. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 42,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 25.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 5.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 36.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

