Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDPFree Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.131 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LDP opened at $18.04 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $22.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDP. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 60.5% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 169,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 64,013 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $463,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,357,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,221,000 after acquiring an additional 28,453 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 24.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 13,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 5.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter.

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

