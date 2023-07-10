Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.131 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:LDP opened at $18.04 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $22.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.63.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund
About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund
Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund
- Commercial Metals Winning Infrastructure and Datacenter Customers
- Biogen Shares Fall After FDA Approval Of Alzheimer’s Drug Leqembi
- Shell’s Production Outlook: Not as Bad as Expected?
- Tyson Foods Becomes a Value Play, Cyclical Bull Run Coming
- Enphase Energy is Still Converting Solar Energy into Profits
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.