Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,150

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,950 ($37.44) to GBX 3,150 ($39.98) in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CCHGY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,250 ($28.56) to GBX 2,350 ($29.83) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,200 ($27.92) to GBX 2,600 ($33.00) in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Coca-Cola HBC Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of CCHGY traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.60. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Coca-Cola HBC has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $32.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.32.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, dairy, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

