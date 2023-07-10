Clean Yield Group Trims Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Clean Yield Group lowered its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,318.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,435. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tractor Supply Trading Up 1.5 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.15.

NASDAQ TSCO traded up $3.27 on Monday, reaching $220.13. The stock had a trading volume of 652,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $181.40 and a 12-month high of $251.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.55.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

