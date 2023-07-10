Clean Yield Group Sells 51 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Clean Yield Group cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,365 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,447 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 35,693 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,980,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Northcoast Research raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.79.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $295.25. The stock had a trading volume of 607,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,665. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $299.10. The stock has a market cap of $215.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

