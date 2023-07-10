Clean Yield Group Sells 200 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Clean Yield Group lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 57,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,926,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 9,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $629.77.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $4.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $518.22. 428,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,774. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $525.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $550.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $611.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

