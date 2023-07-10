Clean Yield Group Reduces Holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Clean Yield Group decreased its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,075 shares during the period. SJW Group makes up approximately 2.3% of Clean Yield Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Clean Yield Group owned 0.23% of SJW Group worth $5,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SJW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 55.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group Price Performance

Shares of SJW stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.48. 101,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,491. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.49. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $57.51 and a fifty-two week high of $83.88.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.02 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 12.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Insider Transactions at SJW Group

In related news, Director Carl Guardino sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $59,075.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at $242,079.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJW has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on SJW Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

SJW Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.