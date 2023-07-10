Clean Yield Group Has $771,000 Stock Holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Clean Yield Group trimmed its position in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 417.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 54.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 57.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Helios Technologies

In other news, Director Philippe Lemaitre sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $180,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,133.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Helios Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Several research firms recently commented on HLIO. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

NASDAQ:HLIO traded up $0.96 on Monday, hitting $64.68. 27,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,549. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.27 and a 52 week high of $72.61. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.21.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $213.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.34%.

About Helios Technologies

(Free Report)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.