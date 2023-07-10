Clean Yield Group Has $251,000 Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Clean Yield Group decreased its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 983 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $278.24. The stock had a trading volume of 455,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,176. The company has a market capitalization of $82.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.32. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.18.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

