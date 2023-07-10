Clean Yield Group Has $2.19 Million Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DGX traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $139.85. 314,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $120.40 and a one year high of $158.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.38.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

