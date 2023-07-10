Clean Yield Group Has $186,000 Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Clean Yield Group trimmed its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Sanofi Stock Up 1.2 %

Sanofi stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,025. The company has a market capitalization of $130.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $57.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 28.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $1.377 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.46%.

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.