Clean Yield Group Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Clean Yield Group trimmed its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,327 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CUZ. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 441.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 27,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CUZ. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.89.

Shares of CUZ traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.10. 661,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,209. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $31.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 119.63%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

