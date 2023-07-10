Clean Yield Group Buys 490 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,865,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Moody’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.07.

Insider Activity

Moody’s Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total value of $633,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $20,841,018.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $343.17. The company had a trading volume of 166,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,107. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.19. The stock has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $351.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.18%.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.