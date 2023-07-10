Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $126,925.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,088,677.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $126,925.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,088,677.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,092. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,007 shares of company stock valued at $847,234 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 11.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,335,000 after acquiring an additional 41,815 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 40.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.66. Ciena has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $56.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.69.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.31%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ciena will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

