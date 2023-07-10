Chubb (NYSE:CB) PT Lowered to $237.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CB. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chubb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $241.46.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE CB opened at $191.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Chubb

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Chubb by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

