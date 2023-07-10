Chromia Trading Down 10.8% This Week (CHR)

Chromia (CHR) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 9th. Over the last week, Chromia has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. Chromia has a total market cap of $80.53 million and $5.30 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chromia’s launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 690,499,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,549,902 tokens. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chromia’s official message board is blog.chromia.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chroma (CHR) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency created by the Chromia team. It provides scalable and decentralized infrastructure for developing dApps and games. CHR is used for transaction fees, gas fees, and staking within the Chroma ecosystem. It enables users to engage with dApps, participate in the consensus mechanism, and earn rewards through staking. Chroma (CHR) offers a versatile platform for developers and users to leverage the benefits of blockchain technology in a decentralized and efficient manner.”

