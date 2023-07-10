China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) vs. Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Critical Review

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) and China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.6% of Centerra Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of China Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Centerra Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of China Natural Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Centerra Gold and China Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centerra Gold -30.72% -6.24% -4.94% China Natural Resources N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Centerra Gold has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Natural Resources has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Centerra Gold and China Natural Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centerra Gold 0 0 4 0 3.00 China Natural Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Centerra Gold presently has a consensus price target of $9.64, suggesting a potential upside of 60.98%. Given Centerra Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Centerra Gold is more favorable than China Natural Resources.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Centerra Gold and China Natural Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centerra Gold $850.19 million 1.54 -$77.21 million ($1.09) -5.50 China Natural Resources $2.94 million 6.02 -$3.57 million N/A N/A

China Natural Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Centerra Gold.

Summary

China Natural Resources beats Centerra Gold on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centerra Gold

(Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About China Natural Resources

(Free Report)

China Natural Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia. It also offers equipment for rural wastewater treatment; and engineering. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong. China Natural Resources, Inc. is a subsidiary of Feishang Group Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.